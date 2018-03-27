House of the week: 179 Crawford Street

I’ve walked past this house so many times and always wondered what it looked like on the inside. Now that it’s been listed I can say it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

The detached Victorian home is located right on the corner of Trinity Bellwoods Park, making it kind of a landmark house among locals. It wouldn’t be surprising if some curious neighbours along with potential buyers came to check it out.

The house is full of charm and warmth. As soon as you walk in, the foyer is all dark wood and stain glass, which reminds me of an English pub in the best possible way.

While legally a duplex the current owners are treating it as a single-family home. On the main floor, you have your standard living room, dining room and kitchen. They’re bright and spacious with stain glass accents and authentic Victorian details throughout.

The garage, which was converted into a family room, gives off summer cottage vibes with the paneling and wood fireplace. It's full of natural light and looks out onto the park.

Oddly on the main floor, there’s a weird cove that isn’t quite a full room but has been made into a bedroom. Personally, I would have done something different with the space, like turned it into an office. But to each their own.

Upstairs there's the master bedroom, two other bedrooms, office, and a second kitchen. This could easily be turned back into a separate apartment if desired.

The basement has been newly renovated with a spa-like bathroom and has a spacious playroom / rec room.

But even though there’s a spa-like bathroom in the basement, the bathroom situation in this house is a letdown.

There’s only two, which guarantees fights over who gets first dibs in the morning, plus the main one on the second floor looks really cramped. Also, how does this house not even have a powder room on the main floor?

Listed at almost $4 million, this place also boasts a carriage house that’s been transformed into a stand-alone apartment. It’s really cute and I can see why it’s such a popular Airbnb destination.

As for outdoor space, there’s a concrete patio but it’s nothing spectacular. Thankfully this place is right on the park so the lack of private green space isn’t too devastating.

Specs

Address: 179 Crawford St.

Price: $3,999,999

Lot Size: 25 x 118 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4071375

Good For

An investor looking to turn this home back into a duplex. While the Crawford St. house is beautiful as a single-family home it’s hard to ignore the fact that you could make some sweet, sweet rental income off this place.

Move On If

You don’t want to deal with the eccentric characters of Trinity Bellwoods. Living right on the park can be both a blessing and a curse. On one hand a gorgeous park, on the other hand, drum circles.