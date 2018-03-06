City
125 bedford road toronto

House of the week: 125 Bedford Road

There's a host of surprises behind the elegant red brick exterior of 125 Bedford Rd., which recently hit the market at just shy of $6 million. It's one of those renovated Victorians with plenty of character but also modern appeal. 

125 Bedford Road TorontoThe interior design isn't without a few quirks, though. Perhaps the most obvious is the supporting beam that divides the living an dining rooms. Presumably at one point these were separated by a full wall, but when the space was opened up, something was needed for structural support.

125 Bedford Road TorontoI also find the wedge-shaped double fireplace a bit curious, though I'll admit that it actually works quite well in distinguishing the rooms and has plenty of potential to warm both spaces up — both literally and in terms of ambience.

125 bedford road torontoI'm not sure if the kitchen needs an additional breakfast table given the stools that surround the island, but it certainly looks like the kind of place where you could get some serious cooking done. You can imagine the centre area filled with produce in preparation of a large feast.

125 Bedford Road TorontoUpstairs, the historical character of the home shines through on the stairway and in the upper bedrooms. I quite like all the stained glass and the sloped ceilings, but even in the updated master bedroom, the large windows and fireplace are a dramatic reminder of the home's age.

125 Bedford Road TorontoIt doesn't look so imposing from the street, but this house boasts over 4,300 square feet of living space, which is punctuated by the size of the upper family room and the master-en suite combo.

125 Bedford Road TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 125 Bedford Rd.
  • Price: $5,988,000
  • Lot Size: 44.38 x 112.50 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 96
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Listing agent: Zack Fenwick and Erik Paige
  • Listing ID: C4047707
125 Bedford Road TorontoGood For

Someone who loves Victorian homes and who needs lots and lots of space. This is a quintessential Annex residence.

125 Bedford Road TorontoMove On If

You prefer a house with a more unified style. This one is a bit all over the place, which might not work for a buyer hoping to snatch up a property requiring no design alterations.

125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto125 Bedford Road Toronto

125 Bedford Rd.

