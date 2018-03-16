Extended hours coming to the GO Train and UP Express

Good news for commuters comes as both GO and UP are planning to make more trips in and and out of the downtown core beginning next month.

Both the Lakeshore East and West GO lines will see 52 new trips added to the weekend and late-night schedule, while UP plans to add two additional early-morning trips to and from Pearson International Airport.

GO is looking to make it easier for families and commuters to use the service by adding more weekend and late-night trip times, with the aim of ensuring regular service every 30 minutes, specifically for those between Oshawa to the east and Oakville to the west.

UP is especially targeting those looking to catch an early flight or work in the area with two new trips scheduled to leave Union station at 4:55 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

It's all part of the province's plan to improve service and encourage increased ridership around the GTA – the same plan the includes click and collect services and wifi on trains.

The new trips times will come into effect for both services starting April 7.