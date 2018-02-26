Toronto will soon be able to pick up groceries at GO Stations

It's going to be even easier to get groceries in Toronto thanks to a soon-to-launch service by Loblaws that will let commuters shop online and pick up orders at a handful of GO stations.

Rouge Hill, Bronte, Oakville, Whitby and Clarkson stations will soon support the grocery chain's click and collect service. Orders meeting the $30 minimum and placed by midnight will be available at stations during the afternoon commute the next day. It'll also come with a $3 to $5 fee.

The service is expected to launch sometime this spring.

It's a big move for Loblaws as the company looks to compete with Amazon and other grocery retailers trying to corner the online ordering market.

Commuters that frequently use both regional and local transit can expect to see the click and collect service to become more and more commonplace as the TTC is looking to introduce the service inside its stations as well.