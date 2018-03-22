City
Condo of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

Located inside the historic Merchandise building, this loft is a sight to behold. With soaring 12-foot ceilings and a huge wall of windows,  the place is bright and airy.

155 dalhousie st torontoWhile the unit used to be a two bedroom, it’s been converted into a huge one bedroom, making the suite even more spacious. Each room flows into one another with hardly any barriers to distinguish each space.

155 dalhousie st torontoMy favourite part of the place is the built-in, floor-to-ceiling shelving unit in the living room. Just think of how much stuff it can hold!  

155 dalhousie st toronto The kitchen has been redone and comes with some sleek appliances, all new cupboards and new countertops.  

155 dalhousie st torontoBut the big selling point for this place is definitely the location. Nestled between Church Street and Dundas Street, this place is close to everything. In case you were worried about getting groceries in the heart of downtown, fear not, there’s a Metro right in the building.  

155 dalhousie st toronto There are a couple of downsides to this place, namely the lack of outdoor space and the outdated bathrooms. The listing does say there are new toilets, so there’s that.  

155 dalhousie st torontoSpecs
  • Address: #523 - 155 Dalhousie St.
  • Price: $899,000
  • Bedrooms: 1+1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Size: 1,526 square feet
  • Maintenance Fees: $960.79 monthly
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Heather Haden
  • Listing ID: C4072080
155 dalhousie st torontoGood For

A bachelor who wants to strut around his place sans inhibitions. The listing says this place is big enough for someone to “grow wings and fly around” and it certainly seems like there’s plenty of room for aerial activities.  

155 dalhousie st torontoMove On If

You need bedroom doors. This place is wide open so if you ever wanted to slam a door in frustration or block out the noise of someone making a smoothie in the wee hours of the morning, you’re out of luck.  

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

