Condo of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

Located inside the historic Merchandise building, this loft is a sight to behold. With soaring 12-foot ceilings and a huge wall of windows, the place is bright and airy.

While the unit used to be a two bedroom, it’s been converted into a huge one bedroom, making the suite even more spacious. Each room flows into one another with hardly any barriers to distinguish each space.

My favourite part of the place is the built-in, floor-to-ceiling shelving unit in the living room. Just think of how much stuff it can hold!

The kitchen has been redone and comes with some sleek appliances, all new cupboards and new countertops.

But the big selling point for this place is definitely the location. Nestled between Church Street and Dundas Street, this place is close to everything. In case you were worried about getting groceries in the heart of downtown, fear not, there’s a Metro right in the building.

There are a couple of downsides to this place, namely the lack of outdoor space and the outdated bathrooms. The listing does say there are new toilets, so there’s that.

Specs

Address: #523 - 155 Dalhousie St.

Price: $899,000

Bedrooms: 1+1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Size: 1,526 square feet

Maintenance Fees: $960.79 monthly

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Heather Haden

Listing ID: C4072080

Good For

A bachelor who wants to strut around his place sans inhibitions. The listing says this place is big enough for someone to “grow wings and fly around” and it certainly seems like there’s plenty of room for aerial activities.

Move On If

You need bedroom doors. This place is wide open so if you ever wanted to slam a door in frustration or block out the noise of someone making a smoothie in the wee hours of the morning, you’re out of luck.