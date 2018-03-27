The Anndore House is Toronto's newest boutique hotel

Shady past, glorious future. That's the tagline of a swanky new boutique hotel in downtown Toronto that bills itself as "a one of a kind destination with a distinctively creative soul."

The Anndore House, located at 15 Charles Street between Yonge and Church, used to be The Anndore Hotel & Apartments – a 10-storey brick building that dates back to the 1950's.

Once a reputed haven for "Toronto’s most eccentric personalities and famous faces," the Anndore has been totally revamped with 113 luxurious rooms, open air terraces, a barber shop and amenities that include everything from rainforest showers to iPod compatible vinyl record players.

Most exciting for many of us is the hotel's new, Mediterranean-style restaurant called Constantine by chef Craig Harding, of La Palma and Campagnolo.

A post shared by Halo Public Relations (@haloprgroup) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

"Celebrating the diverse, stimulating and primal cuisine of distinct regions of the Mediterranean, Constantine aims to cultivate an intimate and inviting atmosphere that will be a gathering place for local residents and guests of The Anndore House," reads the hotel's website.

"As well as a destination spot for anyone looking for a generous dining experience full of the familiar and exotic."