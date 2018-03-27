City
Anndore House Toronto

The Anndore House is Toronto's newest boutique hotel

Shady past, glorious future. That's the tagline of a swanky new boutique hotel in downtown Toronto that bills itself as "a one of a kind destination with a distinctively creative soul."

The Anndore House, located at 15 Charles Street between Yonge and Church, used to be The Anndore Hotel & Apartments – a 10-storey brick building that dates back to the 1950's.

#TBT Bedsitting < Bedjumping #SeizeTO #TheAnndoreHouse #VintageToronto

A post shared by The Anndore House (@theanndorehouse) on

Once a reputed haven for "Toronto’s most eccentric personalities and famous faces," the Anndore has been totally revamped with 113 luxurious rooms, open air terraces, a barber shop and amenities that include everything from rainforest showers to iPod compatible vinyl record players.

Most exciting for many of us is the hotel's new, Mediterranean-style restaurant called Constantine by chef Craig Harding, of La Palma and Campagnolo.

"Celebrating the diverse, stimulating and primal cuisine of distinct regions of the Mediterranean, Constantine aims to cultivate an intimate and inviting atmosphere that will be a gathering place for local residents and guests of The Anndore House," reads the hotel's website

"As well as a destination spot for anyone looking for a generous dining experience full of the familiar and exotic."

Anndore House

