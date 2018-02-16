Sold! Arts & Crafts gem goes for $200K over asking in Toronto

Toronto has so many envy-worthy modern homes, but for all the beauty and convenience of cube-style new builds, it's really hard to match the character of an old Arts & Crafts home.

This is a style of architecture that has lefts its mark on Toronto, particularly around the Wychwood Park and Casa Loma areas. These houses are marked by dramatic roof pitches, pointed windows, wood-fitted interiors, and prominent brick fireplaces.

They are idealized detached homes born of period when the city expanded beyond Bloor St. and property sizes bulged in accordance with a new frontier of development.

As far as this particular example goes, it has those characteristics that you'd expect of historical home of this style. Wood everywhere. Large principal rooms, and plenty of sloped ceilings.

For those with deep enough pockets to afford them, one of the nice things about Arts & Crafts homes like these is that they're wonderfully suited to renovation. The architectural bones are amazing.

The Essentials

Address: 39 Austin Terrace

Type: Detached

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Lot size: 46 x 107 feet

Hit the market at: $2,295,000

Sold for: $2.5 million

Why it sold for what it did

Great house. Great area. Sales might be down, but a property like this will always have cachet.

Was it worth it?

We're not seeing many homes going over asking these days — and it's obvious this wasn't an under-listing scheme. So, yes. Everyone came out happy on this one.