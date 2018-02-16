City
Derek Flack
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
39 austin terrace toronto

Sold! Arts & Crafts gem goes for $200K over asking in Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has so many envy-worthy modern homes, but for all the beauty and convenience of cube-style new builds, it's really hard to match the character of an old Arts & Crafts home.

39 austin terrace torontoThis is a style of architecture that has lefts its mark on Toronto, particularly around the Wychwood Park and Casa Loma areas. These houses are marked by dramatic roof pitches, pointed windows, wood-fitted interiors, and prominent brick fireplaces. 

39 austin terrace torontoThey are idealized detached homes born of period when the city expanded beyond Bloor St. and property sizes bulged in accordance with a new frontier of development. 

39 austin terrace torontoAs far as this particular example goes, it has those characteristics that you'd expect of historical home of this style. Wood everywhere. Large principal rooms, and plenty of sloped ceilings. 

39 austin terrace torontoFor those with deep enough pockets to afford them, one of the nice things about Arts & Crafts homes like these is that they're wonderfully suited to renovation. The architectural bones are amazing. 

39 austin terrace torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 39 Austin Terrace
  • Type: Detached
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Lot size: 46 x 107 feet
  • Hit the market at: $2,295,000
  • Sold for: $2.5 million
39 austin terrace torontoWhy it sold for what it did

Great house. Great area. Sales might be down, but a property like this will always have cachet.

39 austin terrace torontoWas it worth it?

We're not seeing many homes going over asking these days — and it's obvious this wasn't an under-listing scheme. So, yes. Everyone came out happy on this one. 

39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto39 austin terrace toronto

Lead photo by

Jordan Prussky for the Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Arts & Crafts gem goes for $200K over asking in Toronto

Toronto is about to be treated to the best sunset of the year

Patrick Brown is now running for Ontario PC leader

What's open and closed Family Day 2018 in Toronto

Average rent for two bedroom apartment in Toronto passes $2,500

TTC says it's lost $4.2 million from faulty Presto machines

Toronto hawks just won't stop devouring pigeons

Support for the King St. pilot is down in Toronto