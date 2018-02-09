Sold! Newly built mini mansion goes for $3 million in Toronto

If you rewind through Google Streetview back a decade, you'll see the relics of mid-century Modernist architecture scattered all over the former suburb of Etobicoke. Skip back to today, and they're slowly being replaced by newly built homes.

These new houses are typically bigger, but in some sense they carry on the architectural tradition by further deviating from classical home design. You can easily pick them out: they're boxy, and they tend to feature huge windows and high ceilings on the main floor.

This new build near Kipling and Eglinton is light-filled space that makes ample use of the big lot. I call it a mini-mansion because it comes just shy of the stature required to use the term without a qualifier, but it's downright huge compared to many downtown homes.

I'm not in love with the combination of stone and wood on the exterior, but the interior is just stunning. The enormous family room / kitchen combo is one of the nicest I've seen, and each of the bedrooms are well above average size. Multiple en suites is a nice touch as well.

The Essentials

Address: 11 Ballantyne Crt.

Type: Detached

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Lot size: 65 x 145 feet

Hit the market at: $3,225,000

Sold for: $3.03 million

Why it sold for what it did

This one came in just below asking price. If you put this house a bit closer to the core, you'd watch both the asking and closing prices climb, but give the westerly location, $3 million for a dream home is entirely fitting in today's market.

Was it worth it?

Really the only draw back here is accessibility and transit, but a low Walk Score won't bother someone who plans to drive most of the time. Add in the fact that the area is blessed with lots of proximate green space, and you can imagine the buyers are very happy people.