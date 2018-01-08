Uber takes heat for jacking prices during TTC meltdown

If you're cringing at the thought of what riding Line 2 this morning was like amidst total, power outage-induced chaos, you may also be frustrated with Uber right now.

The popular ride-hailing app dissuaded many from using the service as an alternate to the chaos underground today with its infamous surge pricing.

So I'm stuck in Toronto right now durning rush hour and heavy snow. Ive been sitting in an office buildings food court for the past 2 hours waiting for the uber prices to go down. This is my morning. pic.twitter.com/8RY1uXuvfb — Jake Williams (@datJakeWilliams) January 8, 2018

Uber has been know to jack up fares when demand is high on account of holidays, crazy weather or transit problems.

Many in the city have been burned by Uber surges before, which makes us all a bit more likely to double-check out estimated fares before hopping into someone's car-for-hire.

Was planning on taking an Uber instead of facing the shuttle buses but my $20 trip has become $65. see u soon buses 😎 — Bronte (@bronteisafinder) January 8, 2018

Monday morning's subway problems, combined with snow, an increase in post-holiday commuters, and general winter fatigue, resulted in fares higher than most people had seen in a while.

I’m paying $50 for an Uber on what usually is only $8 so I can take my mom to work https://t.co/Pp85WGOWdJ — Mer. (@itsachillything) January 8, 2018

And riders using Lyft, Uber's new-to-Canada competitor, didn't seem to be faring much better.

@lyft @lyft_TOR, hiding surge pricing is unethical. I just paid $46 for a 3km ride that has been $10-12 every other time I've taken it. Super crappy way to treat your customers. — Kim Lawless (@kklawless) January 8, 2018

Locals are calling the move "opportunistic AF," among other things, on behalf of both companies.

What a way to start the week. Sheesh.