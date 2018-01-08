City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Uber surge Toronto

Uber takes heat for jacking prices during TTC meltdown

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're cringing at the thought of what riding Line 2 this morning was like amidst total, power outage-induced chaos, you may also be frustrated with Uber right now. 

The popular ride-hailing app dissuaded many from using the service as an alternate to the chaos underground today with its infamous surge pricing.

Uber has been know to jack up fares when demand is high on account of holidays, crazy weather or transit problems.

Many in the city have been burned by Uber surges before, which makes us all a bit more likely to double-check out estimated fares before hopping into someone's car-for-hire.

Monday morning's subway problems, combined with snow, an increase in post-holiday commuters, and general winter fatigue, resulted in fares higher than most people had seen in a while.

And riders using Lyft, Uber's new-to-Canada competitor, didn't seem to be faring much better.

Locals are calling the move "opportunistic AF," among other things, on behalf of both companies.

What a way to start the week. Sheesh.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Uber takes heat for jacking prices during TTC meltdown

Massive power outage brings total chaos to the TTC

5 Toronto neighbourhoods on the rise in 2018

What winter looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

Toronto temperatures to swing 20 degrees by Monday

How Toronto was marketed to the world in the 1970s

Unreal vintage photos of Toronto at night

What a $3,000 apartment looks like in Toronto right now