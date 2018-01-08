City
TTC power outage

Massive power outage brings total chaos to the TTC

Thousands of Torontonians are in the dark (or stuck at a subway station) this morning as power outages sweep the city's east end.

Toronto Hydro is reporting major service disruptions heading into Monday's commute due to a loss of power supply from Hydro One.

The outages began around 6 a.m., according to The Star, and are impacting some 20,000 customers between St. Clair Ave. E. and Lakeshore Blvd. from Yonge St. to Victoria Park Ave.

Countless others in the area are finding themselves lodged among seas of frustrated people at subway stations on Line 2.

Subway service was shut down between Broadview and Woodbine stations, according to the TTC.

The power outage left Greenwood Yard in the dark, meaning that Toronto's subway trains – which rely on electricity to run – were basically stuck at home. That has led to long delays even as service was restored as of 8:40 a.m.

Westerly stations on Line 2 have been completely clogged as well. 

TTC spokeserson Brad Ross told CP24 this morning that subway customers can use their fares to take GO Transit at Kennedy and Main stations.

"That's a great alternative," he said. "It's going to be a long morning for anyone who is relying on the subway."

