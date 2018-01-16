City
98 valecrest drive toronto

House of the week: 98 Valecrest Drive

Valecrest Drive is one of those Toronto streets with a mixture of mid-century homes and newly built mini-mansions that take advantage of the sprawling lots found in the Humber Valley Village neighbourhood. 

98 valecrest drive torontoOf the latter group, this contemporary house is surely one of the nicest. Along with a grand stone fireplace that extends 20 feet above the open concept family room and kitchen, it also features a beautiful floating staircase and enormous dining area. 

98 valecrest drive torontoThe design obviously reflects current trends when it comes to ample open space, but I can't imagine anyone accusing it off cold minimalism. The wood floors and impeccable staging underscore how considerable warmth can be injected into the home.

98 valecrest drive torontoSheer opulence is sacrificed in favour of practicality when it comes to the bedrooms on the second floor, but the light-filled master bedroom that leads out the backyard is beautiful. 

98 valecrest drive torontoIt's a bit of a shame that this one hit the market in the dead of winter, as it appears the rear of the home is quite the summer fun zone. The pool is the most obvious attribute, but it's actually the covered back patio that catches my eye.

I've always fancied the idea of dining in a rain storm.  

98 valecrest drive torontoSpecs
  • Address: 98 Valecrest Dr.
  • Price: $5,398,000 
  • Lot Size: 79.35 x 146 feet 
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 14
  • Transit Score: 56
  • Listing agent: Luana Colalillo 
  • Listing ID: W4021000
98 valecrest drive torontoGood For

Someone in the market for a brand new dream home. This house is big, beautiful, and very expensive.

98 valecrest drive torontoMove On If

Walkability matters. This house features one of the lowest Walk Scores I've seen, so don't expect to head out on foot for a carton of milk. 

98 valecrest drive toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Jordan Prussky for the Print Market



