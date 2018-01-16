House of the week: 98 Valecrest Drive

Valecrest Drive is one of those Toronto streets with a mixture of mid-century homes and newly built mini-mansions that take advantage of the sprawling lots found in the Humber Valley Village neighbourhood.

Of the latter group, this contemporary house is surely one of the nicest. Along with a grand stone fireplace that extends 20 feet above the open concept family room and kitchen, it also features a beautiful floating staircase and enormous dining area.

The design obviously reflects current trends when it comes to ample open space, but I can't imagine anyone accusing it off cold minimalism. The wood floors and impeccable staging underscore how considerable warmth can be injected into the home.

Sheer opulence is sacrificed in favour of practicality when it comes to the bedrooms on the second floor, but the light-filled master bedroom that leads out the backyard is beautiful.

It's a bit of a shame that this one hit the market in the dead of winter, as it appears the rear of the home is quite the summer fun zone. The pool is the most obvious attribute, but it's actually the covered back patio that catches my eye.

I've always fancied the idea of dining in a rain storm.

Specs

Address: 98 Valecrest Dr.

Price: $5,398,000

Lot Size: 79.35 x 146 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 14

Transit Score: 56

Listing agent: Luana Colalillo

Listing ID: W4021000

Good For

Someone in the market for a brand new dream home. This house is big, beautiful, and very expensive.

Move On If

Walkability matters. This house features one of the lowest Walk Scores I've seen, so don't expect to head out on foot for a carton of milk.