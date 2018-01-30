House of the week: 368 Markham Street

Attention bay-and-gable lovers: this recently listed property on Markham St. is about as nice as old Toronto houses come. That's because as much as the exterior shows off this classical architectural style, the interior reveals a contemporary masterpiece.

As the realtor's description indicates, this one was "stripped to the bones" before being reconstructed with all the modern features and amenities you could ever ask for. It's thus not too surprising to see the $3,680,000 price tag.

Perhaps the best quality of this house is that despite the completely revamped interior, it still makes use of the charming historical character of the original structure. From the high ceilings to window nooks and exposed brick, there's nothing cookie-cutter about this one.

Specs

Good For

Someone whose dream home has architectural significance but modern luxury. You get the best of both worlds here.

Move On If

Size is everything. While this house is anything but diminutive, it's possible to get more square footage in less central neighbourhoods.