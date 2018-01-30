City
Derek Flack
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
368 markham street toronto

House of the week: 368 Markham Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Attention bay-and-gable lovers: this recently listed property on Markham St. is about as nice as old Toronto houses come. That's because as much as the exterior shows off this classical architectural style, the interior reveals a contemporary masterpiece.

368 markham street torontoAs the realtor's description indicates, this one was "stripped to the bones" before being reconstructed with all the modern features and amenities you could ever ask for. It's thus not too surprising to see the $3,680,000 price tag. 

368 markham street torontoPerhaps the best quality of this house is that despite the completely revamped interior, it still makes use of the charming historical character of the original structure. From the high ceilings to window nooks and exposed brick, there's nothing cookie-cutter about this one.

368 markham street torontoSpecs
368 markham street torontoGood For

Someone whose dream home has architectural significance but modern luxury. You get the best of both worlds here.

368 markham street torontoMove On If

Size is everything. While this house is anything but diminutive, it's possible to get more square footage in less central neighbourhoods. 

368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto368 markham street toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is about to let car sharing services park on residential streets

TTC apologizes for horrendous subway service today

House of the week: 368 Markham Street

Toronto real estate market cools but prices keep rising

Street hockey the newest form of transit protest on King St.

5 secret buildings you didn't know existed in Toronto

Everyone is making fun of Toronto cops who ate illicit weed

The TTC was total chaos during this morning's commute