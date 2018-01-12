City
toronto condos

What a $3,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

A hard loft with exposed brick in the downtown core is just one lease agreement away when you're working with $3,500 a month for an apartment rental in Toronto. Of course, you've got plenty of other options too, depending on what you like; standalone bathtubs, private gardens, bookshelves with ladders. The possibilities seem endless.

Here's what a $3,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

$3,500 for a Pinterest-worthy palace 

3500 condos torontoEverything about this spacious, second and third floor Bloor West Village loft screams "photograph me!" from the spiral staircase to the sloping ceilings. A bathtub in a bedroom might seem weird at first, but it also sounds like the kind of thing you'd wonder how you ever lived without.

$3,500 for a basketball court on Bremner

3500 condos torontoOkay so, you don't get a private basketball court with this corner unit condo (you need like, Drake money for that,) but this sports-lover's paradise does have an indoor running track, squash courts, a lane pool and a bowling alley. It's also literally steps from The Rogers Centre. 

$3,500 for a hard loft in St. Lawrence Market

3500 condos torontoVacancies like this don't happen every day, but when they do... you'll need $3,500 a month to move in. Two levels, two bedrooms, exposed brick and beams, natural light, 1,200 square feet – and did I mention it's a penthouse? I'd sell a kidney for a place like this.

$3,500 for a sun room and garden in Rosedale

3500 condo torontoThis place is straight up out of a fairy tale. It's got three levels, new oak floors, a sun room worthy of daily selfies and exclusive access to a trellised backyard with its own garden. You'll find it nestled on a dreamy, tree-lined street near some of Toronto's biggest forested parks. 

$3,500 for a Merchandise Lofts mini-library

3500 condos TorontoBe still my heart! This 2-bedroom loft near Church and Dundas has "extensive bookshelves" with a custom ladder! This building's rooftop terrace is next-level cool, and the unit itself is gorgeous, with oak floors, granite counters and 12 foot ceilings. Those bookshelves, though.

