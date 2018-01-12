A hard loft with exposed brick in the downtown core is just one lease agreement away when you're working with $3,500 a month for an apartment rental in Toronto. Of course, you've got plenty of other options too, depending on what you like; standalone bathtubs, private gardens, bookshelves with ladders. The possibilities seem endless.

Here's what a $3,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

Everything about this spacious, second and third floor Bloor West Village loft screams "photograph me!" from the spiral staircase to the sloping ceilings. A bathtub in a bedroom might seem weird at first, but it also sounds like the kind of thing you'd wonder how you ever lived without.

Okay so, you don't get a private basketball court with this corner unit condo (you need like, Drake money for that,) but this sports-lover's paradise does have an indoor running track, squash courts, a lane pool and a bowling alley. It's also literally steps from The Rogers Centre.

Vacancies like this don't happen every day, but when they do... you'll need $3,500 a month to move in. Two levels, two bedrooms, exposed brick and beams, natural light, 1,200 square feet – and did I mention it's a penthouse? I'd sell a kidney for a place like this.

This place is straight up out of a fairy tale. It's got three levels, new oak floors, a sun room worthy of daily selfies and exclusive access to a trellised backyard with its own garden. You'll find it nestled on a dreamy, tree-lined street near some of Toronto's biggest forested parks.

Be still my heart! This 2-bedroom loft near Church and Dundas has "extensive bookshelves" with a custom ladder! This building's rooftop terrace is next-level cool, and the unit itself is gorgeous, with oak floors, granite counters and 12 foot ceilings. Those bookshelves, though.