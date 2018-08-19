City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yonge street 1970

What Yonge Street looked like in Toronto during the 1970s

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yonge St. has undergone many transformations since it was laid as the central thoroughfare in Toronto, but in terms of sheer vibrancy and mythological influence, it reached its peak in the early 1970s before the rise of the Eaton Centre began a long but steady sanitization process.

Take a tour of downtown Yonge St. in the midst of its heyday in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Northtown Way is Toronto's new restaurant row

The TTC subway stations with the best architecture and design

What Yonge Street looked like in Toronto during the 1970s

Flooding in Toronto is the new normal

The Toronto Island airport got totally flooded from the storm

This is what a $1.2 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

This is what Trinity Bellwoods Park looked like a century ago

Only in Toronto #20: The spectacle and nostalgia of the CNE