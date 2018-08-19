What Yonge Street looked like in Toronto during the 1970s
Yonge St. has undergone many transformations since it was laid as the central thoroughfare in Toronto, but in terms of sheer vibrancy and mythological influence, it reached its peak in the early 1970s before the rise of the Eaton Centre began a long but steady sanitization process.
Take a tour of downtown Yonge St. in the midst of its heyday in this photo gallery.
Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.
