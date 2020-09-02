This is what Toronto looked like in the 1920s

Toronto was an exciting city in the 1920s. The Great War was over, and soon after the city was booming. We can trace many milestones back to this decade, including the birth of the TTC, the opening of Union Station and the population passing the half million mark.

The city was heavily industrialized during this period, and technological advances were everywhere as the number of automobiles grew and the first traffic lights were installed. Buildings got taller and residential areas were pushed away from downtown.

In fact, among the most obvious legacies of the 1920s are the subdivisions that sprouted up at the time. Many neighbourhoods that we take for granted as fixtures in this city were planned housing developments dating back to this period.

Toronto also started to have more fun in the 1920s. The city began the decade under prohibition, but the province repealed the Temperance Act in 1927. Movie theatres got sound for the first time and then popped up all over the city. Sunnyside Amusement Park drew huge crowds.

There certainly wasn't as much to do as there is today, but increasingly Toronto was coming into its own as a big city.