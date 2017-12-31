A 1990s Toronto photo extravaganza

From our contemporary vantage point, the Toronto of the 1990s looks like a weird place. An alternative title for this post could have been "I can't believe it's Toronto" such is the level of disorientation several of these images create.

Take the picture above, for example. It looks southeast during construction at Roundhouse Park on Bremner Blvd., but it could easily pass as New York, Las Vegas, or anywhere, really.

For many of us, the 90s feel like they were just yesterday, but as we push toward a thirty year span from the start of the decade, it's remarkable just how much the city has changed.

Behold, the Toronto of the 1990s.