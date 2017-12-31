City
Chris Bateman
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto 1990s

A 1990s Toronto photo extravaganza

City
Chris Bateman
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

From our contemporary vantage point, the Toronto of the 1990s looks like a weird place. An alternative title for this post could have been "I can't believe it's Toronto" such is the level of disorientation several of these images create.

Take the picture above, for example. It looks southeast during construction at Roundhouse Park on Bremner Blvd., but it could easily pass as New York, Las Vegas, or anywhere, really.

For many of us, the 90s feel like they were just yesterday, but as we push toward a thirty year span from the start of the decade, it's remarkable just how much the city has changed. 

Behold, the Toronto of the 1990s.

toronto 1990s

Looking over the future site of Metro Hall to King from Wellington.

toronto 1990s

The CBC Broadcast Centre, looking east towards downtown on Front.

toronto 1990s

Restaurant row on King West.

toronto 1990s

"Crazy for You" playing at the Royal Alexandra.

toronto 1990s

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre when it was new.

toronto 1990s

Speaker's Corner at Queen and John.

toronto 1990s

Mural on the side of Wayne Gretzky's sports bar.

toronto 1990s

The Hyatt Regency hotel on King West.

toronto 1990s

The Big Bop in psychedelic colours.

toronto 1990s

Now lost public art on Dundas at Yonge before the creation of Yonge-Dundas Square.

toronto 1990s

The view up Yonge from Dundas.

toronto 1990s

East on Dundas from what would become Yonge-Dundas Square before the arrival of Citytv.

toronto 1990s

Down Bay to City Hall and the Financial District.

toronto 1990s

The main gates to the Distillery at Mill and Trinity streets.

toronto 1990s

Looking east across the Distillery from Parliament.

toronto 1990s

New housing on the Esplanade.

toronto 1990s

Silos on the waterfront from Parliament.

toronto 1990s

Captain John's at the foot of Yonge St.

toronto 1990s

Southeast to the Port Lands over the Yonge and College area. That's the CBC's old Jarvis St. antenna on the extreme left.

toronto 1990s

Aerial view near Queen and Church.

toronto 1990s

An almost absurdly verdant view of Queen's Park.

toronto 1990s

Looking north up Bay towards the Sutton Place Hotel and Manulife Centre.

toronto 1990s

Dreamlike University and College.

toronto 1990s

The University of Toronto campus at College.

toronto 1990s

The roof of Scotia Plaza from the top of Commerce Court.

toronto 1990s

Yonge and Hillsdale (now condos).

toronto 1990s

Yonge and Marlborough, looking southwest.

toronto 1990s

Canadian Tire at Yonge and Davenport, pre-condos.

Photos by

Toronto Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A 1990s Toronto photo extravaganza

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto 2018

What Chinatown used to look like in Toronto

New Years at Nathan Phillips Square curbed by cold weather

King Street is getting a whole bunch of new public spaces

The 5 most exciting real estate developments in Toronto for 2018

Sold! Victorian heritage home goes for $400K over asking in Toronto

A Super Wolf Moon will rise above Toronto on New Year's Day