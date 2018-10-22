St Clair Avenue

This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

Words by Staff
Updated 4 hours ago
Photos by

The Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

At the outset of the 20th century, St. Clair Avenue was a narrow stretch of road, bordered by stretches of farmland and broken by a series of ravines to the east of Yonge Street.

Thanks to various annexation efforts, the majority of the street fell within the city of the Toronto by 1911, at which point the construction of streetcar track ushered in a development boom that would rapidly change the character of the street. 

Archival photos show just how closely linked St. Clair's history is linked the streetcars. From the old car barns at Wychwood to the passenger safety zones of the the 1920s, to the still-remaining loop at St. Clair Station, the streetcar has been a ubiquitous presence on the west side of the street for just over a century.

Here is what St. Clair Avenue used to look like.St Clair Avenue Toronto

Hunting group on Bathurst north of St. Clair, 1900s

St Clair Avenue Toronto

Southwest corner of Yonge and St. Clair, 1911

St Clair Avenue

Northwest corner of St. Clair and Dufferin, 1911

st clair avenue toronto

Southwest corner St. Clair and Dufferin, 1911

st clair avenue toronto

Northeast corner of Spadina and St. Clair.

st clair avenue toronto

St. Clair and Caledonia, 1911

st clair avenue toronto

Looking west on St. Clair toward Bathurst, 1911

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east along St. Clair at Vaughan, 1912

st clair avenue toronto

TTC Car Barns (now Wychwood Barns), 1915

st clair avenue toronto

Mt. Pleasant and St. Clair, 1922

st clair avenue toronto

Southwest corner of Yonge and St. Clair, 1923

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Mulock, 1923

st clair avenue toronto

St. Clair Bridge under construction, 1924

st clair avenue toronto

Oops at St. Clair and Rushton, 1926

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Oakwood, 1927

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Rushton, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Christie, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Wychwood, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Avenue Rd. & St. Clair, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Looking east on St. Clair at Vaughan, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Looking west to Bathurst on St. Clair, 1928

st clair avenue toronto

Abattoirs in the distance near Weston Road, 1930

st clair avenue toronto

Private property on St. Clair west of Keele, 1933

st clair avenue toronto

St. Clair Reservoir, 1934

st clair avenue toronto

Canada Packers stockyards, 1940

st clair avenue toronto

Granite Club, west of Yonge on St. Clair 1947

st clair avenue toronto

Brand new St. Clair Station, 1954

st clair avenue toronto

St. Clair Station streetcar entrance, late 1950s

st clair avenue toronto

990 St. Clair West, 1957

st clair avenue toronto

Spadina and St. Clair, 1958

st clair avenue toronto

Stockyards near Keele, 1959

st clair avenue toronto

Loblaws property on St. Clair east of Bathurst, 1974

st clair avenue toronto

Alternate angle of the Loblaws. 

201393-yonge-st-clair-80s.jpg

Yonge and St. Clair, 1980s

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto could get snow flurries this week

Toronto overdose prevention sites are here to stay

This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

This is what the Gardiner Expressway looked like being built

Ontario government amazed by huge demand for cannabis

This is what the TTC's old Fishbowl buses looked like

What happened to Terminal 2 at Pearson Airport?