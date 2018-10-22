This is what St. Clair Avenue looked like in Toronto 100 years ago

At the outset of the 20th century, St. Clair Avenue was a narrow stretch of road, bordered by stretches of farmland and broken by a series of ravines to the east of Yonge Street.
Thanks to various annexation efforts, the majority of the street fell within the city of the Toronto by 1911, at which point the construction of streetcar track ushered in a development boom that would rapidly change the character of the street.
Archival photos show just how closely linked St. Clair's history is linked the streetcars. From the old car barns at Wychwood to the passenger safety zones of the the 1920s, to the still-remaining loop at St. Clair Station, the streetcar has been a ubiquitous presence on the west side of the street for just over a century.
Here is what St. Clair Avenue used to look like.
Hunting group on Bathurst north of St. Clair, 1900s
Southwest corner of Yonge and St. Clair, 1911
Northwest corner of St. Clair and Dufferin, 1911
Southwest corner St. Clair and Dufferin, 1911
Northeast corner of Spadina and St. Clair.
St. Clair and Caledonia, 1911
Looking west on St. Clair toward Bathurst, 1911
Looking east along St. Clair at Vaughan, 1912
TTC Car Barns (now Wychwood Barns), 1915
Mt. Pleasant and St. Clair, 1922
Southwest corner of Yonge and St. Clair, 1923
Looking east on St. Clair at Mulock, 1923
St. Clair Bridge under construction, 1924
Oops at St. Clair and Rushton, 1926
Looking east on St. Clair at Oakwood, 1927
Looking east on St. Clair at Rushton, 1928
Looking east on St. Clair at Christie, 1928
Looking east on St. Clair at Wychwood, 1928
Avenue Rd. & St. Clair, 1928
Looking east on St. Clair at Vaughan, 1928
Looking west to Bathurst on St. Clair, 1928
Abattoirs in the distance near Weston Road, 1930
Private property on St. Clair west of Keele, 1933
St. Clair Reservoir, 1934
Canada Packers stockyards, 1940
Granite Club, west of Yonge on St. Clair 1947
Brand new St. Clair Station, 1954
St. Clair Station streetcar entrance, late 1950s
990 St. Clair West, 1957
Spadina and St. Clair, 1958
Stockyards near Keele, 1959
Loblaws property on St. Clair east of Bathurst, 1974
Alternate angle of the Loblaws.
Yonge and St. Clair, 1980s