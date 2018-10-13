This is what the TTC looked like over the last 100 years

The history of public transit in Toronto stretches further back than 1927, but it was that year that a number of independent railway companies came together under the name of the Toronto Transportation Commission (transportation was replaced by "transit" in 1954). Fares were seven cents.

There are easy ways to see the TTC's connection with its past, be it via our streetcar system, the name of our new subways (a reference to the original red rocket PCC streetcars), the fishbowl buses, or the iconic branding scattered across the city.

Here's some of the all-time best TTC photos, videos and other memorabilia.