This is what the TTC looked like over the last 100 years
Words by
Staff
Updated
4 hours ago
Lead photo by
Jose Ongpin. Other photos from the Toronto Archives and Wikimedia Commons. With files from Derek Flack.
The history of public transit in Toronto stretches further back than 1927, but it was that year that a number of independent railway companies came together under the name of the Toronto Transportation Commission (transportation was replaced by "transit" in 1954). Fares were seven cents.
There are easy ways to see the TTC's connection with its past, be it via our streetcar system, the name of our new subways (a reference to the original red rocket PCC streetcars), the fishbowl buses, or the iconic branding scattered across the city.
Here's some of the all-time best TTC photos, videos and other memorabilia.
Double Decker bus, 1921
Single deck bus, 1923.
Single deck near Queen and Woodbine, 1923
Streetcars in front of Union Station, 1943.
Groundwork being laid for the Yonge line, 1949.
An early render of Eglinton Station.
An early blueprint for the subways.
An early map of the original stretch of the subway, from Union to Eglinton, 1954.
Turnstiles at Union Station.
A subway arrives on the King station platform.
The logo has remained largely unchanged.
Outside of Union Station, 1943
The original red for the subway was definitely something, as seen on this postcard.
A TTC bus in for repairs or a paint job.
A bus arriving at Rosedale Station, 1961.
An art piece showcasing how the subway will look underground.
The University side of the subway line opened in the 60s.
Hawker Siddeley car, 1965
A train arrives at Rosedale Station, 1966.
PCC streetcar, 1967
Bathurst Station, 1967
Toronto Flyer trolley bus, 1987 (via Wikimedia Commons)