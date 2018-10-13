TTC old photos

This is what the TTC looked like over the last 100 years

Words by Staff

Lead photo by

Jose Ongpin. Other photos from the Toronto Archives and Wikimedia Commons. With files from Derek Flack.

The history of public transit in Toronto stretches further back than 1927, but it was that year that a number of independent railway companies came together under the name of the Toronto Transportation Commission (transportation was replaced by "transit" in 1954). Fares were seven cents.

There are easy ways to see the TTC's connection with its past, be it via our streetcar system, the name of our new subways (a reference to the original red rocket PCC streetcars), the fishbowl buses, or the iconic branding scattered across the city.

Here's some of the all-time best TTC photos, videos and other memorabilia. 

old TTC

Double Decker bus, 1921

old TTC

Single deck bus, 1923.

old TTC

Single deck near Queen and Woodbine, 1923

old TTC

Streetcars in front of Union Station, 1943.

old TTC

Groundwork being laid for the Yonge line, 1949.

old TTC

An early render of Eglinton Station.

old TTC

An early blueprint for the subways. 

old TTC

An early map of the original stretch of the subway, from Union to Eglinton, 1954.

old TTC

Turnstiles at Union Station.

old TTC

A subway arrives on the King station platform.

old TTC

The logo has remained largely unchanged. 

old TTC

Outside of Union Station, 1943

old TTC

The original red for the subway was definitely something, as seen on this postcard. 

old TTC

A TTC bus in for repairs or a paint job. 

old TTC

A bus arriving at Rosedale Station, 1961.

old ttc

An art piece showcasing how the subway will look underground.

old ttc

The University side of the subway line opened in the 60s.

old ttc

Hawker Siddeley car, 1965

old ttc

A train arrives at Rosedale Station, 1966.

old ttc

PCC streetcar, 1967

old ttc

Bathurst Station, 1967

old ttc

Toronto Flyer trolley bus, 1987 (via Wikimedia Commons)

TTC commercial in 1984 via Retrontario

old ttc

New look TTC bus, 1987 (via Wikimeida Commons)

TTC commercial in 1987 via Retrontario

old ttc

Specs for the T1 subway.

old ttc

Toronto Rocket exterior.

old ttc

The Toronto Rocket!

old ttc

Jonathan Guy's TTC typeface posters

old ttc

The typographical history of the subway platform signs.

TTC Weekday Service (HD) from Kieran Huggins.

old ttc

Jose Ongpin created this posted of the subway stations' typography.

Around the Loop from Tyler Freedman.

