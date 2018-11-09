This is what Yonge and Bloor looked like from 1924 to 2015

Yonge and Bloor is an intersection well-known in the city, as it is home to not only the busiest TTC station, but acts as one of the main crossroads of Toronto.

Now home to soaring condos and upscale shopping, Bloor-Yonge has a storied history. As new developments transform the historic square, we'll have to collectively wait for Yonge and Bloor's next transformation, but in the meantime, let's look back at the seemingly ever-changing intersection.

Here's a history of Yonge and Bloor in Toronto.