This is how Toronto looked in the 1980s

Words by Staff
Updated 4 hours ago
Photos by

The Toronto Archives and Wikimedia Commons, unless noted. Written by Derek Flack. 

The 1980s were a time that seems not-too-distant from today, but were a completely different world. 

Toronto in the 1980s was defined by video rental stores, Degrassi's original seasons, and $5-baseball tickets. 

It's unquestionable that there's an 80s "feel" to certain images that immediately sparks an emotional response. Tough to pin down, it's probably the closest one can get to the experience of "authentic" nostalgia, if they lived through the era.

Here are photos of what Toronto looked like in the 1980s.

1980s TTC

Trolley Bus at Dupont/Annette and Dundas. Image from barp.ca.

1980s monorail toronto

The monorail at the Toronto Zoo. 1980s Ontario PlaceOntario Place from the CN Tower.

1980s trains toronto

A GO train coming into Union Station.

1980s Yonge Street

Yonge Street toward the end of the 80s.

1980s Chum FM

1050 Chum radio advertisement.

(Card likely pre-dates the 80s, but not the host)

1980s Toronto

Bloor Street near Bay, facing north with the Holt Renfrew building in sight.

1980s Toronto

The Flatiron building with Derek Michael Besant's mural looking quite fresh.

1980s Toronto

A diner on Bellair Street

1980s Toronto

The skyline in 1986.1980s TorontoA postcard featuring Exhibition Stadium.

Toronto 1980s

A photo from the modern day, featuring a 1980s-era police car from Metro Toronto.

toronto 1980sYonge Street, looking north from Front Street. 

caribana parade 1980sThe Caribana Parade in 1987.

toronto path 1980sThe PATH in the 1980s. chinatown 1980sOverlapping signs in Chinatown.1980s skydomeThe Skydome under construction, some time around 1988. ​​

