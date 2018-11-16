This is how Toronto looked in the 1970s

The Toronto of the 1970s was, in the words of Anthony Astrachan, "a city that works."

Unlike a number of major urban areas in the U.S., Toronto's downtown core was not rendered a ghost town by suburban emigration, and with the rise of the Parti Quebecois in Quebec, the city experienced such an influx of English-speaking Montrealers and Montreal-based companies that it became the fastest growing in North America.

And just as Toronto experienced a building boom—most notably in the rise of concrete apartment structures, downtown office towers, and the construction of the CN Tower—urban planners held little regard for historic structures, knocking down such iconic buildings as the Temple Building, the original Toronto Star Building, the Mercer Reformatory and many more.

Here's how Toronto looked in the 1970s.