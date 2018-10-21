This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

The 1960s in Toronto was a time in which the subways were red, the Leafs were Stanley Cup Winners, Nathan Phillips was still mayor (at the very beginning of the decade) and Yorkville was a hippie hub.

While City Hall was standing proud, the skyline lacked some familiar faces, like the CN Tower (completed 1976), First Canadian Place (completed 1975), Commerce Court West (completed 1972) and Scotia Plaza (completed 1988).

Here are some photos of what Toronto looked like in the 1960s.

