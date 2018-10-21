toronto 1960

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

Words by Staff
Updated 10 hours ago
Lead photo by

petespix75. With files from Derek Flack.

The 1960s in Toronto was a time in which the subways were red, the Leafs were Stanley Cup Winners, Nathan Phillips was still mayor (at the very beginning of the decade) and Yorkville was a hippie hub.

While City Hall was standing proud, the skyline lacked some familiar faces, like the CN Tower (completed 1976), First Canadian Place (completed 1975), Commerce Court West (completed 1972) and Scotia Plaza (completed 1988).

Here are some photos of what Toronto looked like in the 1960s.
toronto skyline 1963

Swimmers with the much less-developed skyline in 1963. Photo from National Geographic. royal york hotel 1963Railway tracks in front of the Royal York, 1963. Photo from Old Time Trains.

toronto 1960

View from the observation deck of City Hall, 1966. Photo from kurtkomit.

nathan phillips square historical

Nathan Phillips Square looking south 1966. Photo from kurtkomit

bay and wellington

Wellington Street West. Photo from the Toronto Archives

yorkville 1960s

Gerrard Street around 1966. Photo from the Toronto Archives

toronto skyline 1967

The skyline in 1967. Photo from the Toronto Archives

toronto 1967

Another angle of the skyline in 1967. Photo from the Toronto Archives.

toronto 1960

Bathurst and Sheppard in the 1960s. Photo from the Toronto Archives.

scarborough 1960

View from Cliffside Drive in Scarborough, 1961. Photo from pjs_deceased.

1967 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs as the 1967 Stanley Cup Champions. Photo from Toronto Maple Leafs.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is how Toronto looked in the 1960s

This is what the Gardiner Expressway looked like being built

Ontario government amazed by huge demand for cannabis

This is what the TTC's old Fishbowl buses looked like

What happened to Terminal 2 at Pearson Airport?

5 small towns near Toronto to visit this fall

This is what Yonge and Queen used to look like

Toronto police start to crack down on illegal weed dispensaries