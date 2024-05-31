Arts
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto dog

Someone is painting amazing scenes of Toronto featuring dog poop

Like many big cities where furry friends abound, Toronto has a bit of a dog poop problem, which has led to some interesting public shaming and even vigilante action.

While there are near-daily complaints about the errant excrement in some neighbourhoods, one resident has found a unique way to turn the unfortunate issue into something hilarious and even beautiful through art.

Rosa Cantiller is a local painter who considers herself in her "Poo Period" (a la Picasso's Blue Period), and has dedicated this most recent portion of her artistic journey to depicting Toronto in all its craptastic glory.

Perhaps the best part of the work is the fact that each piece hand drawn using graphite and ink is based on real pieces of ... well, you know ... which are shown up-close and in their element on streets locals will easily recognize.

"PooPeriod is a series of drawings chronicling poos found across the city of Toronto and beyond," Cantiller explains on her website. "This series changes something sh**ty into something to look forward to, taking in and acknowledging the negative along with the positive."

People who have spotted the poo portraits at local markets and through social media have found them pretty darn great, and truly reflective of the less lustrous realities of living in the city.

Maybe her next series can tackle our exorbitant cost of living, deteriorating government services, crimetraffic or any of the other countless topics that people in Toronto love to bemoan.

Lead photo by

rcantilleradventures/Instagram
