Someone tried to help at scene of Ontario crash and had their car stolen immediately

A Good Samaritan attempting to help at the scene of a crashed and allegedly stolen vehicle became a victim themselves after the immobilized pickup truck's occupants reportedly stole another car from the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police shared photos on Tuesday morning of a collision on the northbound Highway 400, south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road near King City. Officers report that a pair of tractor-trailers and an allegedly stolen pickup truck collided at the scene.

The smashed pickup truck's two male and female occupants are alleged to have then stolen another vehicle from a Good Samaritan attempting to assist at the scene of the crash.

Collision Hwy 400 N/B, south of Lloydtown-Aurora Rd causing significant traffic backup. Two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck collided causing extensive guardrail damage. Two lanes will be closed for several hours. The suspects then stole another vehicle from scene. ^TD pic.twitter.com/QjW0447w8K — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 28, 2024

The accident has now caused significant traffic on this stretch of the 400. Police initially reported just before 10:15 a.m. that two lanes of traffic would be closed for several hours to facilitate repairs to "extensive guardrail damage."

This was later updated to a closure now expected to last until later Tuesday evening.