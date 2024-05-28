City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
highway 400 crash stolen

Someone tried to help at scene of Ontario crash and had their car stolen immediately

City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Good Samaritan attempting to help at the scene of a crashed and allegedly stolen vehicle became a victim themselves after the immobilized pickup truck's occupants reportedly stole another car from the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police shared photos on Tuesday morning of a collision on the northbound Highway 400, south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road near King City. Officers report that a pair of tractor-trailers and an allegedly stolen pickup truck collided at the scene.

The smashed pickup truck's two male and female occupants are alleged to have then stolen another vehicle from a Good Samaritan attempting to assist at the scene of the crash.

The accident has now caused significant traffic on this stretch of the 400. Police initially reported just before 10:15 a.m. that two lanes of traffic would be closed for several hours to facilitate repairs to "extensive guardrail damage."

This was later updated to a closure now expected to last until later Tuesday evening.

Lead photo by

@OPP_HSD/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Lineups for the ferry from the Toronto Islands are already packed and chaotic

Someone tried to help at scene of Ontario crash and had their car stolen immediately

This race proves whether it's faster to 'ride the loop' on TTC subway or walk

Ontario is home to a second venomous snake species you may not know about

There's a new worst road in Ontario but Toronto's nightmare street is still up there

People are complaining about another feature of Toronto's declining waterfront attraction

Canada Child Benefit increasing soon and you could get nearly $7,800 per kid

A Toronto park is about to be totally transformed and here's what it will look like