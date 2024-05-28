City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Traffic around Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot worse

The gridlocked pandemonium caused by the partial closure of the Gardiner Expressway has proven to be about as bad as everyone expected, and it's only going to get even worse thanks to another run of roadwork that the City of Toronto is preparing to start in the area.

While the thoroughfare remains reduced by one lane in each direction for the next three years, starting next month, its York Street on-ramp will begin a lengthy construction period for necessary fixes, and residents are already dreading it.

Running from June 2024 until "early" 2025, the rehabilitation will take place during daytime and sometimes overnight hours Monday through Saturday (save for holidays). It will necessitate the narrowing of lanes throughout — and some occasional closures — while crews work away.

You thought westbound traffic downtown was bad? Well it’s about to get worse
The City writes in a new pre-construction notice that "the majority of construction activities will be completed with both lanes open" but adds that "while the ramp will stay open for the majority of the construction period, the work will require one full weekend closure and several overnight closures."

It adds that road users should anticipate delays and heavier traffic than usual around the site.

Other roadwork elsewhere in and around the city will also be hampering commutes in the months to come, including on sections of Highway 401 until at least the end of 2025.

Lead photo by

fotografiko eugen/Shutterstock
