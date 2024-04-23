Another Toronto highway is about to become a gridlocked mess due to lane closures

In the midst of all the ruckus about the Gardiner Expressway lane closures that just took effect and are due to mess up commutes for the next three years, drivers in and around Toronto will not be pleased to find out that another local highway is about to be plagued with similar slowdowns.

Starting on Wednesday, those travelling on Highway 401 will likewise be met with blocked-off lanes as the Ministry of Transportation starts necessary rehabilitation work.

The westbound express and multiple overpasses between the Yonge and Jane street exits will be affected. And, like the construction on the Gardiner, this remediation will drag on for a while, pushing through to at least the end of next year after stopping for a few months over winter 2024-2025.

Per 680 News, the express will lose one lane between Avenue Road and Allen Roads, reducing that length to two lanes total (down from three), and also between Allen and Highway 400, reducing that segment to three lanes total (down from four).

Thankfully, unlike in previous projects on the thoroughfare, a lane will be added to the westbound collectors to help compensate for the traffic headaches that will inevitably come as a result of this round of roadwork while so many other arteries in and around the city are also under repair.