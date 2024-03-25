Arts
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rom

People queued in massive lineups to visit the ROM in Toronto for free

Arts
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A massive crowd full of Toronto residents and tourists showed up at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) over the weekend in hopes of visiting the museum for free in celebration of its 110th anniversary. 

Last week, the downtown museum announced that all guests would be offered free admission on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and the opportunity to visit special exhibitions — which are normally charged separately — for free. 

"Due to the anticipated number of visitors expected and building capacity limits, there may be wait times for entry," the announcement read. 

As expected with any free event in Toronto, hundreds of museum lovers showed up to the two-day event, and multiple videos on social media show a large crowd of visitors waiting patiently outside. 

"I hate lines!!! But it's awesome they made it free so many people wanted to attend. We need more of this," one person wrote under a now-viral TikTok of the lineup, which amassed over 150,000 views in just a few days. 

Despite what the videos show, many visitors reported that the line was actually moving fast, especially when considering how many people attended the event. 

"I went and the line goes by ridiculously fast. I waited 20 minutes to get inside. The line looks scarier than the actual wait time," another person commented under the TikTok. 

Other respondents pointed out that the museum is free for everyone on the third Tuesday night of each month, and includes free access to all galleries, plus special exhibitions. The next free night at the ROM falls on April 16. 

blogTO reached out to the ROM to get an estimate of how many people showed up to the two-day event but did not get a response back in time for this article's publication. 

Lead photo by

_juanfeparra 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

People queued in massive lineups to visit the ROM in Toronto for free

World's largest Banksy experience with $35M worth of artwork is coming to Toronto

Toronto is about to get a new theatre and performance space in a surprising location

The ROM is offering free admission for everyone this weekend in Toronto

Toronto community banding together to keep 50-year-old business from closing

Here's why so many Canadian festivals are facing cancellations

A new Shrek musical is coming to Toronto this summer

One of Toronto's oldest buildings is transforming into a unique theatrical production