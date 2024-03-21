The ROM is offering free admission for everyone this weekend in Toronto
You can attend the ROM for free this weekend, as the downtown Toronto museum offers free admission for all to celebrate its 110th anniversary.
Between 1o a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, residents and tourists alike will have the opportunity to explore the halls and exhibits of the Royal Ontario Museum completely free — no ticket needed.
You'll even have the chance to visit the museum's current special exhibitions, Death: Life's Greatest Mystery and Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which are typically separately ticketed.
Both exhibitions also close this spring, with Death running until April 7 and Wildlife closing on May 26, so this is the perfect opportunity to check them out before it's too late.
In February, the ROM announced their $130M "OpenROM" renovation project, which is intended to expand the museum's lobby area, making it more accessible to the public.
Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock
Join the conversation Load comments