One of Toronto's oldest buildings is tranforming into a unique theatrical production

Toronto is about to get a fantastical new immersive theatre experience that will take place in one of the city's oldest buildings.

Transforming the Campbell House Museum at Queen and University between March 8 through 23, White Mills Theatre Co., will be presenting their production of Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady, and you'll get to be part of the magic.

Taking on a new interpretation of the classic tale of Peter Pan and Wendy, audiences will follow the characters — Tinkerbell included — through the historic Georgian home as the story unravels.

Scored with the music of Strauss, Rachmaninoff, and Vivaldi, you'll encounter all of the iconic characters you know from the original tale like Peter's band of lost boys, Captain Hook and his crew, up-close and personal.

The historic building serves as the perfect back drop to let your imagination run wild during the immersive experience, and this isn't the theatre experience that's been held there.

During spooky season, Campbell House played host to their sold-out horror opera, Tales of the Grotesque, from the same team as Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady.

The show opens officially on March 8 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale now.