This is what it's like to visit Toronto's free breathtaking light exhibition

Toronto's massive festival of lights is officially back for another year in its new home of Trillium Park at Ontario Place.

Lumiére: The Art of Light (formerly titled Winter Lights Exhibition) is a free outdoor light exhibit that allows you to explore the park and experience all the magical art developed by local artists in Ontario.

Once you venture into the park, you'll find 16 dazzling installations in total, all under a curatorial theme of "renewal," which allows artists to utilize innovation, lights, and discovery to illuminate the waterfront park.

The festival, which celebrates the changing of seasons from winter to spring, is open seven nights a week from March 10 to May 7, 2023.

Many of the installations are interactive, such as a mirror sculpture that turns you into the art piece, and a musical harp that leverages the windy landscape of Ontario Place.

You'll also find a gleaming prism with a wall of spinning disco balls, as well as a meditation space surrounded by 33 beautifully illuminated mushrooms.

Don't let the harsh winter air deter you from visiting the exhibition, because there's cozy bonfires on site to help you warm up between all your exploring.

The free outdoor light exhibition is open seven nights a week, from dusk to 11 p.m.

Trillium Park is located at 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West.