Toronto comes alive with a night of art for the first Nuit Blanche in three years
Nuit Blanche returned to Toronto for the first in-person event since 2019, and thousands crawled the streets all night to soak in over 170 installations created by more than 150 artists.
The 15th edition of the all-night art crawl was the largest to date, expanding into Etobicoke and North York, in addition to downtown and Scarborough.
Much of the action was concentrated in the core of the city, where you could find several installations in the area of City Hall and the Eaton Centre.
Queen and Yonge totally jammed packed for @nuitblancheTO #nbtO22 #NuitBlanche #nuitblanche2022 #toronto pic.twitter.com/ufYjhnIM9z— blogTO (@blogTO) October 2, 2022
Yonge-Dundas Square was transformed into a massive skate park for Inuit artist Mark Igloliorte's Saputiit - Fish Weir Skating Plaza.
There’s a massive skatepark at Yonge-Dundas square for @nuitblancheTO #Toronto #nbto22 pic.twitter.com/r6sEe35V2L— blogTO (@blogTO) October 2, 2022
There was plenty going on at Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall. Among the most discussed installations, artist Cheryl L'Hirondelle’s iskocēs: okihcitāw-iskwēw-kamik ohci project used spotlights to create a giant 100-foot-tall light tipi over the square.
This is suppose to be the biggest Tipi.— Rory 🗨 (@R0ry_) October 2, 2022
[ First Nation conical tent]#NuitBlanche #nbTO2022 pic.twitter.com/AD81QHJwVy
A bizarre karaoke show at Yonge and Queen — called An Occupation by Amrita Hepi — saw random performers belt out their best renditions of hits. Check out this objectively terrible version of Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer."
This has got to be one of the craziest karaoke experiences.— blogTO (@blogTO) October 2, 2022
You’ve got a stage! Lights! A big crowd! And even back up dancers!
‘An Occupation’ is an interactive art installation for @nuitblancheto #Toronto #NuitBlanche #NuitBlanche2022 #nbTO22 #artTO
🎥: @KrisReports pic.twitter.com/pCb0NwlfGG
Crowds lined Yonge Street all the way down to King, with the major thoroughfare closed to vehicle traffic to support on-street installations like The Dinner Table by Nike Onile at 100 Yonge St.
The longest dinner table now on Yonge St. near King for @nuitblancheTO #nbto22 #Toronto #NuitBlanche #nuitblanche2022 #nuitblanchetoronto pic.twitter.com/L1d1L3bd9N— blogTO (@blogTO) October 2, 2022
Avataq by Couzyn van Heuvelen brought a reimagining of a traditional sealskin float (in this case, a giant mylar balloon) to Yonge Street and Dineen.
Yonge and Dineen @nuitblancheTO #nbto22 #Toronto #NuitBlanche #nuitblanche2022 #nuitblanchetoronto pic.twitter.com/LZ75La7uzV— blogTO (@blogTO) October 2, 2022
There was also plenty to see along the waterfront and surrounding neighbourhoods. A creepy tableau of a god-like bird/human hybrid just chilling at a bus stop among the normies — titled A God Amongst Us by Eugene Paunil — turned heads at 235 Queens Quay W.
A God Amongst Us #nbTO22 pic.twitter.com/neSP4ZsF5Y— May Dayao (@mmdayao) October 2, 2022
Nuit Blanche extended far beyond downtown for 2022, including installations in Etobicoke like Tug by artist John Notten. This display in Colonel Samuel Smith Park featured a group of four "boats" tethered to a tree, attempting to row away from their natural anchor.
Rowing around a tree - Lakeshore and Kipling #nbTO22 pic.twitter.com/Tl6L4lRmzI— barbel huck (@barbhuck) October 2, 2022
There was much to see in Scarborough, including a colourful installation from artist Morris Wazney that transformed Scarborough Civic Centre into a massive ball pit.
Nuit Blanche Toronto (Scarborough), 2022. #nbTO22 pic.twitter.com/H0zwSWTYfs— Daniel Ignacio (@dkaism) October 2, 2022
It was the same story up in North York, where Mel Lastman Square was transformed with a giant glowing iceberg for Carola Grahn's Namahisvarri.
Toronto's best night. Nuit Blanche rising. At North York hub. #NuitBlanche #nbto22 @nuitblancheTO @SeeTorontoNow pic.twitter.com/6Gn2D9E6Ys— Andrew Weir (@ABWeir) October 2, 2022
