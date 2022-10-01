Toronto is getting a towering water screen that will rise out of Lake Ontario for Nuit Blanche

Toronto's waterfront will be illuminated by a massive video installation as part of the Nuit Blanche festivities this year, and it's definitely one project you won't want to miss.

Mana Moana is an artist-led collaboration between interdisciplinary Māori and Pacifica visual artists, musicians, writers and choreographers.

The project brings to life a videos showcasing Māori and Pacific performers through a water screen, providing a mesmerizing spectacle right on Lake Ontario.

Mana Moana is an artist-led collaboration between Māori and Pacifica visual artists, musicians, writers and choreographers to bring to life video through a water screen. Come down to the waterfront on Saturday for @nuitblancheTO to see for yourself!



Mana Moana, 2022, Tina Ngata pic.twitter.com/if49FThP0j — The Waterfront BIA (@WaterfrontBIA) September 27, 2022

Curated and conceived by Rachael Rakena and Mike Bridgman, the multimedia artwork explores people's relationships with the ocean and climate change, while simultaneously highlighting Indigenous knowledge and stories.

The inaugural Mana Moana project was a massive hit in Wellington, New Zealand, and even received a Gold at the 2019 BEST Design Awards in the Ngā Aho category.

Mana Moana will be on display at 25 Queens Quay W from sunset on Oct. 1 to sunrise on Oct. 2 as part of Nuit Blanche.