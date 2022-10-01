Arts
mana moana

Toronto is getting a towering water screen that will rise out of Lake Ontario for Nuit Blanche

Arts
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
Toronto's waterfront will be illuminated by a massive video installation as part of the Nuit Blanche festivities this year, and it's definitely one project you won't want to miss.

Mana Moana is an artist-led collaboration between interdisciplinary Māori and Pacifica visual artists, musicians, writers and choreographers.

The project brings to life a videos showcasing Māori and Pacific performers through a water screen, providing a mesmerizing spectacle right on Lake Ontario.

Curated and conceived by Rachael Rakena and Mike Bridgman, the multimedia artwork explores people's relationships with the ocean and climate change, while simultaneously highlighting Indigenous knowledge and stories.

The inaugural Mana Moana project was a massive hit in Wellington, New Zealand, and even received a Gold at the 2019 BEST Design Awards in the Ngā Aho category.

Mana Moana will be on display at 25 Queens Quay W from sunset on Oct. 1 to sunrise on Oct. 2 as part of Nuit Blanche.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto
