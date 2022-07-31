Legendary Toronto muralist RUNT sad to see iconic artwork painted over

Popular Toronto artist Alex Curie, better known as RUNT, took to Facebook this week to discuss his thoughts regarding one of his commissioned murals being painted over.

RUNT is known for his colourful murals full of neon monsters and creatures, and is responsible for painting the now-iconic mural outside Lee's Palace, making it one of the city's most recognizable buildings.

The mural that's been recently painted over is located at 5 Brock Avenue, and is located on the side of Parkdale's Superfly restaurant, which has recently permanently closed.

RUNT shared his thoughts on Facebook, writing "I am sorry to see this mural go a couple days ago for some new business."

He said he painted the mural in 2014 for the beloved BBQ spot, Electric Mud, which was eventually replaced by Superfly.

The mural featured quirky and bright scenes, including "a monster barfing into a KFC bucket, a human centipede, a fat naked man with a fish face, and another man urinating on someone on fire."

Lots of people took to RUNT's comments to express their disappointment.

One person wrote, "so typical of Toronto to continuously destroy its heritage."

Someone else said, "I live in Parkdale and always enjoyed seeing this mural when I walked around."

Another person wrote that painting over the mural was a "mega loss for our city."

With a new business and new branding coming in, painting over the iconic mural was perhaps bound to happen, but alas, we're sad to see this historic piece of art gone forever.