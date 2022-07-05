Lantern pedicab stolen from non-profit organization in Toronto

A non-profit community arts organization just had the pedicab they use to sell lanterns stolen, and they're looking for it back.

Red Pepper Spectacle Arts is based in Kensington Market, and if you're not sure if you're familiar with the name, the Winter Solstice Festival they organize might ring a bell, though it was cancelled for December 2021.

Someone stealing their lantern pedicab is totally unthinkable, and the culprit can't be anyone who appreciates the arts in this town.

"If you see or hear anything about it, please let us know," the organization wrote in a post about the missing pedicab on social media.

The organization sells handmade lanterns out of their studio, but also pedals around using the pedicab to advertise the colourful creations. They actually sold the handmade lanterns in December 2021 in lieu of their usual solstice celebration.

It may seem like just a pedicab and some lanterns, but they actually represent a lot more.