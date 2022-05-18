Cirque du Soleil forced to close Toronto show early because of Honda Indy

Cirque du Soleil is rescheduling a series of shows following confirmation of the Honda Indy taking place near Ontario Place this summer.

KURIOS-Cabinet of Curiosities by Cirque du Soleil announced they are rescheduling all shows between July 13-17 and concluding their Toronto run on July 10.

The decision to reschedule was based on ensuring all customers had the best experience when watching and accessing the performance, meaning, they didn't want parking to be a problem and the the noise from the race cars to overwhelm Toronto audiences.

The Honda Indy Series loops through Exhibition Place and Lake Shore Boulevard, making it difficult for customers to access the Big Top at Ontario Place.

As a result, KURIOS announced that new shows have been added for June 14, 17, 24 and July 5.

The Toronto run of KURIOS has been extremely popular, with over 120,000 tickets sold over the past few months.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are now available.