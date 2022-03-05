Ever dream of going to the circus as a child? Now you've got the opportunity to go because Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto next month!

The Quebec-based acrobatic circus will be pitching their big white tent at Ontario Place, effectively marking their return to the city this spring.

It's been announced that KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities will be returning to Canada. The story follows an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of space, time, and dimension in order to reinvent everything.

Through acrobatic performance, contortion, and the art of clowning, you'll be transported to an alternate yet familiar past of inventions.

"I am delighted to welcome the return of Cirque du Soleil to Ontario Place this spring, and I’m looking forward to seeing their exciting new show KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

Due to the overwhelming response of the big top returning, the show has been extended an extra seven weeks, giving circus lovers plenty of time to check out the new show.

KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is set to run from Apr. 14 through Jul. 17. Tickets are priced starting at $80 and are on sale now.