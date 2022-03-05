Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cirque du soliel toronto

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto next month

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever dream of going to the circus as a child? Now you've got the opportunity to go because Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto next month!

The Quebec-based acrobatic circus will be pitching their big white tent at Ontario Place, effectively marking their return to the city this spring.

It's been announced that KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities will be returning to Canada. The story follows an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of space, time, and dimension in order to reinvent everything.

Through acrobatic performance, contortion, and the art of clowning, you'll be transported to an alternate yet familiar past of inventions.

"I am delighted to welcome the return of Cirque du Soleil to Ontario Place this spring, and I’m looking forward to seeing their exciting new show KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. 

Due to the overwhelming response of the big top returning, the show has been extended an extra seven weeks, giving circus lovers plenty of time to check out the new show.

KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is set to run from Apr. 14 through Jul. 17. Tickets are priced starting at $80 and are on sale now.

Lead photo by

KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities by Cirque du Soleil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto next month

The CNE is officially coming back to Toronto this summer

Major Toronto events are returning to in-person and here's what is coming back

Toronto is about to get a heavy dose of nostalgia starting this month

Toronto's most popular street festival is coming back this spring

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this spring

10 things to do in Toronto this week