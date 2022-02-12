Have you ever wanted to see some famous Renaissance paintings in person? Well, now you don't have to travel all the way to Italy because Toronto is getting an immersive Sistine Chapel exhibition.

Massive digital exhibits showcasing works of famed painters have become a new and inventive way to experience art and now you can see Michelangelo's famed work without having to pack your bags.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will allow you to experience the artist's famed paintings up close and personal.

The paintings that decorate the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced to emulate the look and feel of the original 34 frescoes.

Using a special printing technique, the exhibit replicates the Sistine Chapel paintings in their original size, with the detail of every single brushstroke and colour.

As you walk through the exhibit, you'll be able to get lost in historic paintings including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, which will make you feel like you're in Rome.

Unlike the actual Sistine Chapel in Rome, you'll actually be able to take photos of this exhibit.

There are no exact dates of when Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is stopping in Toronto this year but an announcement is expected soon.

Make sure to sign up for updates on when tickets go on sale.