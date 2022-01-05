Arts
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
waterfront reconnect bentway

Vibrant new spaces to reshape danger zones under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Arts
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It was almost exactly four years ago that once-underutilized dead space below the Gardiner Expressway opened to the public as a multi-use attraction known as The Bentway, and life below the busy highway continues to evolve.

The first phase from Strachan to Fort York Boulevard has become a wildly popular spot for pedestrians and cyclists since its January 2018 unveiling, and The Bentway is set to grow even longer with a new phase in the works, while plans are now in motion to temporarily reimagine two intersections below the Gardiner.

This temporary upgrading of the Lake Shore Boulevard/York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard/Simcoe Street intersections is being planned by The Bentway as part of the Waterfront ReConnect project in partnership with the city and local business improvement areas.

And despite these colourful safety upgrades only being planned to last a few years, the project has the potential to open up new possibilities for how the city approaches public realm design.

Six Canadian design teams have been shortlisted in a competition to determine what these intersections will look like later this year, and some of the entries are pretty outrageous, bringing forth unique and quirky visions aimed at improving the safety and experience of pedestrians at these busy interchanges.

Considered "experimental in nature" according to a press release, the designs compete for the chance to help inform the next steps in the years-long quest to mend what The Bentway's Co-Executive Director, Ilana Altman calls "a barrier between the city and its waterfront."

While these dramatic upgrades would be erased by future infrastructure upgrades, Altman explains that the project "furthers our growing movement to engage the public, enliven public space, and create more welcoming connections, changing how Torontonians perceive and experience the public realm underneath the Gardiner Expressway."

The shortlisted proposals for York and Lake Shore are:
 

● Future Forest by Sans façon + Zeidler Architecture (Calgary/Toronto)

waterfront reconnect bentway

● Waking the Shore by LeuWebb Projects + DIALOG + Mulvey & Banani Lighting (Toronto)

waterfront reconnect bentway

● Boom Town by 5468796 Architecture Inc. + Office In Search Of (Winnipeg/Toronto)

waterfront reconnect bentway

The shortlisted proposals for Simcoe and Lake Shore are:
 

● Pixel Story by O2 Planning + Design Inc. + Mulvey & Banani Lighting + ENTUITIVE (Calgary/Toronto)

waterfront reconnect bentway

● Patina of Life by Daily tous les jours + SvN Architects and Planners + Lateral (Montreal)

waterfront reconnect bentway

● Fragments of a Home by SOCA + Tiffany Shaw-Collinge + SHEEEP (Toronto/Edmonton)

waterfront reconnect bentway

The public has the chance to weigh in with feedback until Jan. 19, after which, a jury of design and arts professionals will vote on one design for each of the two intersections.

An online event will be held on Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. where the public can learn more about the submissions.

The winning pair will be installed this year and remain in place until the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan progresses to this area, which is expected to take place in 2025.

Lead photo by

5468796 Architecture Inc. + Office In Search Of via The Bentway

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Vibrant new spaces to reshape danger zones under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

This is why 'Look at my cat' posters are plastered all over Toronto

Toronto woman wants to share the love and got a billboard to show it

Toronto museums are shutting down until at least next year

John Mulaney snubs Toronto after three missed shows and fans are furious

Someone in Toronto created a portrait of Justin Bieber using 150 Timbiebs

Toronto's most famous comedy club returns this weekend at a brand new location

Distillery District causes uproar over plan to turf 70 artists from their Toronto studios