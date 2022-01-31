Toronto's only museum dedicated to neon signs is permanently closing

One of Toronto's most unbelievable, best kept secrets will soon be shutting down for good.

Hopefully you realized it was there before it's gone forever.

"Neon Demon probably doesn't come to mind when you think of local icons," reads a closing message on the studio's website. "We were Toronto's best-kept secret."

Neon Demon preserved rare neon pieces, including some from Toronto's past. It was opened by local cinematographer and neon buff Jon Simo.

"I've always considered our studio to be a museum. And of course, we have pieces of local history, including small restaurants (Lucky Red on Spadina Ave) and major chains (Future Shop at Yonge & Dundas)," reads the message.

Taking up residence in an old cardboard factory, the space functioned as part photo studio, part gallery, part personal collection, part neon museum.

There's still limited space open to rent the studio for personal or commercial projects while it remains open. Also, everything in the studio will be auctioned off, so now is your chance to get your hands on some seriously rare and just plain cool items.

The last day for Neon Demon will be Mar. 20.