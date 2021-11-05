Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto with a huge show at Ontario Place

Have you always wanted to go to the circus as a child? Well, now you have the opportunity to go. Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto with a massive show.

The Quebec-based acrobat's circus will be pitching their big white tent at Ontario Place, returning to the city in the spring of next year.

The last time Cirque du Soleil was in Toronto was in 2019 for their sold-out show of Alegria, the story of courage in the face of adversity told through movement and human form.

It's been announced that KOOZA, a story about exploring fear, identity, recognition, and power, through acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, will be returning to Canada starting in Montreal in the spring of 2022.

Dates and information about the show haven't been released yet but an announcement is expected next week.