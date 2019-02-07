Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Toronto this year with Alegria

An oldie-but-goodie from Cirque du Soleil arrives in Toronto this September with Alegria, a story of courage in the face of adversity told through human form and movement.

The acrobat circus' newest revisoning reaches Toronto this September to tell the story of a kingless monarchy and an imposter who tries to gain power. Old and new values clash as everything becomes hotly challenged by the unknown.

The production has remained a mainstay for Cirque du Soleil since its premiere in 1994. Since then, it's undergone many renditions, always rooted in inspiration of the resiliency of the human spirit.

It's worth noting that year's show is set to return to the big top down in the Port Lands after a brief stint inside of the Scotiabank Arena.

The show is set to premiere September 12 and run until November 3, with tickets on sale now.