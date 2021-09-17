There's a huge Pablo Picasso exhibition opening in Toronto next month

Pablo Picasso and the AGO want everyone to know there's more to the Toronto arts scene right now than Van Gogh, Klimt and Monet.

On the heels of a number of high profile announcements of immersive art experiences in the city, The AGO is reminding everyone they'll be displaying a massive exhibit featuring the works of Pablo Picasso next month in Toronto.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period will be the first exhibit in Canada to focus on the artist's earlier years of his work from 1901-1904, while he moved between Paris and Barcelona. The exhibit will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries.

Some of the work featured will show Picasso's responses to the social and political events that inspired him to create pieces on uncomfortable issues such as poverty and war.