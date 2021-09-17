Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ago picasso

There's a huge Pablo Picasso exhibition opening in Toronto next month

Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Pablo Picasso and the AGO want everyone to know there's more to the Toronto arts scene right now than Van Gogh, Klimt and Monet.

On the heels of a number of high profile announcements of immersive art experiences in the city, The AGO is reminding everyone they'll be displaying a massive exhibit featuring the works of Pablo Picasso next month in Toronto.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period will be the first exhibit in Canada to focus on the artist's earlier years of his work from 1901-1904, while he moved between Paris and Barcelona. The exhibit will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries.

Some of the work featured will show Picasso's responses to the social and political events that inspired him to create pieces on uncomfortable issues such as poverty and war. 

Admission to the exhibit is free for visitors 25 years old and under, AGO members, and annual pass holders. Tickets and reservations must be purchased online in advance as there is a timed entry.
 
The exhibition is open to AGO members on Oct. 6, annual pass holders on Oct. 9, and to the general public on Oct. 26 and runs through to Jan.16.

Lead photo by

Pablo Picasso,The Blue Room, 1901, Oil on canvas, 50.5 x 61.6 cm. The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. Acquired 1927© The Estate of Pablo Picasso / SOCAN (2021)

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

There's a huge Pablo Picasso exhibition opening in Toronto next month

Comedy legend Norm Macdonald has died and Canada is shocked

Toronto is getting a stunning new interactive light and sound show and it's totally free

A ghost bookstore has been secretly hiding in a Toronto cafe

This new Toronto show is performed inside a see-through bubble and it's totally free

Woman in Toronto steps in to help friend's struggling small business

Toronto business owners persevere over lockdowns and a fire to start again

Toronto neighbourhood upset after community display of masks disappears from pole