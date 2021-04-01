Toronto is getting a massive Monet exhibition this summer

A massive exhibit dedicated to the painter Claude Monet, famous for his water lilies series, is hitting Toronto this summer.

Last year, it was Immersive Van Gogh, which was relegated to a drive-thru, and became a pandemic cult hit. In a few months, they're looking to reproduce the effect with Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience.

In keeping with the trend of making Impressionist painters into digital exhibits, Beyond Monet will be a large-scale experience that brings the French painter's brushstokes to life with sound effects, music and projections.

The exact date has yet to be announced, but we do know it'll be taking over 50,000 square feet in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Ticket entries will be timed, with social distancing in effect, and floor markers and masks required in the building. A walk-through of the event will take around an hour, with merch you can buy at the end.

Registration for early access to tickets can be done on the Beyond Monet website. A dollar of every ticket sold will go towards a new fellowship that provides funding and mentorship programs for the BIPOC community.

The event is produced by Canadian companies Normal Studio and Beyond Exhibitions Inc.