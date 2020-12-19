Toronto Public Library turns historic designs into free wrapping paper

To help you wrap presents this year, the Toronto Public Library has digitized a special collection of historic images to be used as wrapping paper.

The designs are based on various artworks from the 19th and 20th centuries, which can be found in the library's Digital Archive.

You can pick from nine different designs and download them for free, no library card needed.

The collection includes John James Audubon's 1827 Snow Bird design. As well as "Gloves & Mitts for Sale," based on the Simpson's department store's 1918-19 catalogue.

The Toronto Public Library's digital archive includes over 170,000 rare and historical items. A quick search shows access to thousands of books, letters, photos and other ephemera, dating back centuries.

Since retail stores have been forced to shut down right before the holiday season, people have turned to the internet to prepare for their Christmas gift-giving.

For those who haven't picked out all of your presents yet, at least now there is one less thing to buy.