Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
maltin silos toronto

Toronto's derelict malting silos are now being used for outdoor video screenings

The long-abandoned Canada Malting Co. Plant will soon come alive, thanks to an art installation taking place this week.

The Redpath Waterfront Festival has announced that the City and The Bentway will be projecting 150-foot-wide videos onto the old industrial silos at the base of Bathurst Street. 

The installation, titled The Essentials by Erika DeFreitas, will run from Wednesday to Saturday. Projections will start at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. daily, so video will be totally visible as night falls. 

This year was supposed to be the 10th anniversary of the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival (the one that brought us the giant duck in 2017), but due to COVD-19, the event in June was postponed.

Apparently, there will be more giant-sized installations popping up across Toronto until December 25, as part of the City's new "illuminated" public art program, BigArtTO.

The initiative includes 25 works, predominantly from BIPOC artists and recent grads, chosen by OCAD and The Bentway that will be showcased across 25 wards. There are still details to be released, so keep an eye out on the City's event schedule.

Lead photo by

Redpath Waterfront Festival

