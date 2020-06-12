Creepy alien sculptures have just popped up outside a Toronto condo

Arts
Giant extraterrestrials have landed outside a condo at Mt. Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue.

While we were holed up in quarantine, a giant five-legged alien sculpture and its posse of abstract beings were installed in front of the condo at 155 Redpath Avenue a few days ago. 

The public art piece, titled STARGATE, was designed by Anna Passakas and Radoslaw Kudlinski of the Toronto- and Krakow-based art group Blue Republic

The project consists of seven sculptures and two glass murals, which are located across the street at 150 Redpath Ave. Blue Republic says it took them three years to make. 

The two largest and most freaky-looking pieces were are made from clay. 

"We were inspired by the idea of why and how we're in constant pursuit of connection, no matter how strange or different. The characters tell a narrative of the world today. STARGATE attempts to inspire connection between different worlds," said Passakas.

The sudden appearance of these strange pieces of art has definitely confused some passers-by, though it's not the first time the area has been treated to some unusual art.

Some people are enjoying the artwork, while others aren't too pleased (read: get cold sweats) by the weirdness of it all. Still, most people like it way better than the creepy condo guy at St. Clair. 

It's unclear how STARGATE will remain on Redpath before it takes off to outer space again. 

Capital Developments

