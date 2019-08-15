Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Stephan Balkenhol toronto

Toronto's newest public art piece is weirding people out

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 25-foot-tall, expressionless man holding a skyscraper in his arms atop a pile of colourful cubes now looms over his own patch of concrete in Toronto.

Rooted firmly in front of the Desjardins Insurance building on St. Clair West between Avenue Rd. and Yonge St., the man has no name.

He is made of painted bronze and stainless steel, his creator is acclaimed German sculptor Stephan Balkenhol, and he was commissioned by the companies behind the forthcoming Imperial Village master planned community.

That's pretty much the extent of what's known about the eerie-looking giant who popped up in front of 101 St. Clair this past weekend.

A placard installed near the statue from developers Camrost Felcorp Inc. and the Desjardins Group explains that the piece — Balkenhol's first ever public art commission in Canada — was chosen by a panel of arts professionals and local residents "following a rigorous international search."

"The committee selected the Balkenhol piece as it embodies the present moment in the city's evolution and invites deep contemplation," the placard reads.

It certainly does invite contemplation, if reaction to the piece is any indication.

"Looks like the developer Harry Stinson. The toy blocks represent his first business, Hatter's Tea Party, a kids party room," guessed one person on Twitter in response to a photo of the work. "The tower is perhaps his doomed Sapphire Tower proposal. One more white guy statue. Toronto can do better."

"Bland corporate cog of a white guy jealousy clutching glass and steel architecture, while precariously standing astride an assortment of coloured building blocks," ventured another. "Yeah, sounds like Toronto to me."

Others still are calling the piece an eyesore, saying that it's "terrible" but somehow fitting.

"The most honest art installation in the city," commented one observer.

"It's creepy and weird," wrote another. "But it does represent Toronto very accurately."

Touché.

Lead photo by

Ben Harrison

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto's newest public art piece is weirding people out

The Aga Khan museum in Toronto is offering free admission for its birthday

This sunflower wall is Toronto's favourite new selfie spot

Someone is taking photos of a little red bear all over Toronto

Someone in Toronto is making art out of local coffee cups

Someone in Toronto just created an optical illusion out of a traffic signal box

You'll soon be able to buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto

A giant turtle sculpture was just unveiled next to the Toronto sign