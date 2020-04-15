Street artists are painting murals in Toronto to remind us we're all in this together

At a time when many are feeling isolated and alone while staying home to combat the pandemic, local artists are taking the opportunity to paint uplifting murals as a reminder that we're all in this together.

The new project — which features high-impact and thought-provoking murals from some of Toronto's best street artists — is spearheaded by Kadence World, a Toronto-based marketing consultancy that specializes in art and street culture.

So far, four uplifting murals have been painted on buildings across the city. They include motivational messages such as such as "In this together," "Hang in there," and "Everything will be OK."

Another mural features a painting of residents staying home to stop the spread of the virus while the city's raccoons have a field day.

"We’re all glued to what seems like non-stop bad news, and it can all seem so overwhelming," said Phil Song, a partner at Kadence World.

"But we believe that in a time when it’s so easy to feel divided, public art can unite us."

Artists who've contributed to the murals include some of the city's best, such as Kwest, Emily May Rose, Haenahhh, Tenser, Smugugly, Smolik and Jaroe.

The murals are located at Annex Food Hall (384 Bloor St. West), Anndore House (15 Charles St. East), King Textiles (161 Spadina Ave.) and Gusto 101 (101 Portland St.).

But instead of heading out to see them in person, Kadence World is encouraging residents to social distance while admiring the murals online or on Instagram.

"Hopefully, we can help make people think about the light at the end of this tunnel—that it doesn’t have be complete doom and gloom until we get there, and that positivity and cooperation will help get us through it all," Song said.