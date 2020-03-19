Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Beloved Toronto bookstores are now offering free local delivery

In times of social distancing, good books can be like good friends, so now might be the perfect time to get into that long novel you've been meaning to read.

Booksellers in Toronto may have closed their doors, but they're still here to get you the reading you need to pass the time. Places like Type Books and Book City are now even offering free delivery.

Type Books is offering delivery from King-Eglinton to Yonge-Jane, but Book City has four delivery zones you can check out on their website. If you're a loyalty member at Book City, you can still receive your discount. You can email both bookstores for delivery.

"We believe that trying times and social distancing are made easier by the solace of a stack of books and the connection found therein," reads part of a Twitter thread by Type announcing the free delivery. 

Ben McNally in Toronto is also offering to arrange to have books shipped to your door. If you want to spend some of your self isolation time reading but aren't sure what to pick up, you can always contact any of these stores by phone or email for a recommendation.

Lead photo by

Type Books

