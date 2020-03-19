Beloved Toronto bookstores are now offering free local delivery

In times of social distancing, good books can be like good friends, so now might be the perfect time to get into that long novel you've been meaning to read.

Booksellers in Toronto may have closed their doors, but they're still here to get you the reading you need to pass the time. Places like Type Books and Book City are now even offering free delivery.

Offering free delivery of books West End (King- Eglinton, Yonge-Jane ish). Pls call our Queen store 416-366-8973 or email delivery@typebooks.ca to place your orders. We'll have staff at all three stores daily from 10-6 taking phone orders and facilitating curbside pickup.

(3/4) — Type Books (@typebooks) March 16, 2020

Type Books is offering delivery from King-Eglinton to Yonge-Jane, but Book City has four delivery zones you can check out on their website. If you're a loyalty member at Book City, you can still receive your discount. You can email both bookstores for delivery.

In the meantime email us at info@bookcity.ca to place orders with free local delivery. Please see https://t.co/MUdPWUdndI for our delivery zones.



Thank you so much for your support, we look forward to seeing you all again soon! — Book City (@BookCityTO) March 18, 2020

"We believe that trying times and social distancing are made easier by the solace of a stack of books and the connection found therein," reads part of a Twitter thread by Type announcing the free delivery.

On this quiet Friday we salute the collective effort in prioritizing the health & safety of our community. We wanted to remind you that we remain available via phone and email to offer book recommendations. Too, we can always arrange to have books shipped to your door. pic.twitter.com/InCaMiEbZp — Ben McNally Books (@BenMcNallyBooks) March 13, 2020

Ben McNally in Toronto is also offering to arrange to have books shipped to your door. If you want to spend some of your self isolation time reading but aren't sure what to pick up, you can always contact any of these stores by phone or email for a recommendation.