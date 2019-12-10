More tickets for Hamilton the musical in Toronto have just been released

If you were one of the people that struggled to get your hands on highly sought-after Hamilton tickets when they first went on sale in Toronto, I have some good news for you.

David Mirvish announced today that more tickets, ranging from $50 to $275, are now available for the musical phenomenon.

Tickets for the show, which will be run from February 11 to May 17, are available on the Mirvish website, by phone at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333, and in person at the box offices at all Mirvish theatres during their regular opening hours.

Give the gift of HAMILTON for the holidays. More tickets are available for HAMILTON in Toronto. Ticket prices range from $50 and $275 and are available for all performances February 11 to May 17, 2020. https://t.co/GqsJRtXiri is the only authorized retailer for tickets. pic.twitter.com/MmtMSXLkU6 — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) December 10, 2019

Mirvish also just announced that for each Hamilton performance, there will be a lottery to win $10 tickets.

Forty seats priced at 10$ will be available for each show, and Mirvish says more lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

The musical theatre company has also been warning of resell websites trying to scam customers into buying fraudulent tickets for quite some time now, and they continue to emphasize the fact that Mirvish/TicketKing is the only authorized retailer for tickets.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

"There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toronto engagement should be made through Mirvish.com."

If you (somehow) don't already know, the musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who worked alongside George Washington throughout the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton combines fascinating history with a variety of musical styles, including (but not limited to) rap and hip-hop, as well as a wonderfully diverse cast.

In the words of creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.